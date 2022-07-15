Notification Settings

School trust brings children together for festival of sport ahead of Commonwealth Games

By Nathan Rowe

The honour of hosting the Commonwealth Games in the West Midlands has prompted leaders at Elston Hall Learning Trust to hold a festival of sport across its schools.

Edward the Elder and Pheasey Primary battle it out
Primary School Leaders from Elston Hall, Palmers Cross, Edward the Elder, Goldthorn Park and Pheasey Park Farm – designed their own Commonwealth celebrations which took place across the week.

Each school adopted a country to represent within the Commonwealth during the celebration of sport.

The week kicked off with an opening ceremony for all the children which saw them singing along with their respective flags.

Each school hosted day of competition based around a Commonwealth sport for different year groups including cricket, netball, hockey, rugby, athletics and triathlon,

Rosie Thomas, assistant head at Elston Hall Primary School, said: "Across the week we have had different sports and the games have been very competitive.

"The week has gone really well, and there has been lots of collaboration across the trust to make it all possible.

"There was great sportsmanship in the children and they all showed their resilience during the competitions.

"It was lovely to watch them play sport together and see the parental engagement."

There are over 2300 children in the trust's schools and events were designed across the week to ensure representation from as wide a group as possible.

After all the points were tallied from the events, the eventual winners were Elston Hall Primary School, with 30 points.

Pheasey Park Farm Primary School took the silver with 26 points, while Palmers Cross Primary School finished 3rd with 22 points.

In addition to the sports, other activities took place throughout the week with parents joining in with craft workshops and a sponsored walk.

