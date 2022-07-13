Fire crews from Bloxwich fire station and the West Midlands Technical Rescue Unit from Wednesbury are working to free the animal from the canal off Goscote Lane, Bloxwich.

They were called out in the early hours of this morning.

In a tweet shortly after 5.30am, West Midlands Fire Service said: "We are currently in attendance with our crews from @WMFSBloxwich, and @WMFSTechRescue from Wednesbury at a horse trapped in the canal off Goscote Lane, Bloxwich, Walsall."