Fire crews called out to rescue horse trapped in Walsall canal

By Lisa O'Brien

Two fire crews have been called out to help rescue a horse trapped in a Walsall canal.

Fire crews from Bloxwich fire station and the West Midlands Technical Rescue Unit from Wednesbury are working to free the animal from the canal off Goscote Lane, Bloxwich.

They were called out in the early hours of this morning.

In a tweet shortly after 5.30am, West Midlands Fire Service said: "We are currently in attendance with our crews from @WMFSBloxwich, and @WMFSTechRescue from Wednesbury at a horse trapped in the canal off Goscote Lane, Bloxwich, Walsall."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

