Lidl development leaflet sparks ‘panic’

Metro Inns manager Katie Mikusova (right) with members of staff

The discount supermarket chain held a consultation on their plans to demolish both the Metro Inns and Broadway Bar on Birmingham Road, Walsall, to make way for a new store.

But the proposal has sparked strong objections in the community which is concerned about increased congestion and traffic issues on the already busy road.

The hotel housed nurses and homeless people during lockdown and is used by organisations who host meetings there.

Hotel manager Katie Mikusova there were 12 permanent members of staff in her team as well as maintenance staff and contractors who come to work at Metro when required.

The 92-room hotel is often busy and enjoys an occupancy level of between 75 and 90 per cent throughout the year.

She said: “We didn’t know anything about it until the leaflet that they sent out came to reception and of course, that caused panic with staff.

“I contacted head office and they were not aware of it. There was no contact other than that leaflet. So it was a bit of a shock.

“My first job was to calm the staff down and assure them nothing was happening as of yet.

“Their reaction was, ‘do we need to look for other jobs?’ ‘What’s happening?’ ‘How quick will it happen?’ Nothing was explained whether they’d applied for planning permission or not.

“It directly affects our lives and I don’t think, with the traffic being as it is, the store would bring anything positive to Walsall.

“Walsall Council have regular meetings in here and during Covid we had the homeless people when other hotels had shut down and had a couple of nurses staying.

“We provided a service for them and it would be a shame if it went. It is not a struggling hotel. It’s been here for many years.

“It’s a bit calmer because we know people are not very keen on it. People are thinking about the traffic and then the noise. But at the moment, it’s a case of wait and see for us.

“But it still has created uncertainty and doesn’t help anyone. After a long period of being uncertain about anything during Covid, now there is something else.”

All three ward councillors – Waheed Rasab, Gurmeet Singh Sohal and Nick Gandham – have also all opposed the plans.

Councillor Rasab said: “This is a main road and gateway to Walsall from Birmingham and Great Barr.

“You have huge issues with traffic and they are introducing Sprint and there has already been planning permission turned down on Cricket Close next to here.

“We don’t need this. We respect Lidl, they provide good quality stuff but we have it just down the road. Why would you want another one here?”

If the plan was progressed, work would be carried out to demolish the bar and hotel and create a supermarket with a retail area of 1,370 square metres and 76 parking places

In their consultation document, Lidl said their new store would provide a store for the community and create around 40 new jobs.