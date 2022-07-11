Work from home ‘syndrome’ slammed

Walsall Town Hall

Independent Blakenall councillor Pete Smith has submitted questions to a full council meeting next week asking how many authority staff are still yet to return to the Civic Centre.

He believes all staff should return to the office and their continued absence is having a negative impact on people accessing services and trade in the town centre.

Councillor Smith also questioned the authority was still heating and lighting the offices currently sitting empty.

Bosses said the council has invested in digital technology and has adapted new ways of working to ensure services are still delivered to residents.

But Councillor Smith said: “I personally think all staff should be back in the office now that the Covid threat has massively subsided.

“Again, people are having difficulty getting through to relevant departments on the phone and I think the working from home syndrome is playing a part in this.

“Furthermore, the loss of hundreds of town centre based staff is having a detrimental effect on footfall trade in the town centre.

“Then, of course, there is the question of what is happening to the empty spaces in the Civic Centre. Are these empty office spaces being heated?

“How long will it be before the Civic Centre is up for sale and turned into flats and bed sits?

Councillor Ken Ferguson, Portfolio Holder for Internal Services, said: “All of our staff have been working throughout the pandemic, keeping our residents safe, supporting local businesses and providing a wide range of essential services.

“The council’s investment into new technologies has enabled us to adapt to more customer focussed ways of working.

“Our flexible and agile approach, along with the intelligent use of digital technology has led to improvements in performance and efficiency while customer satisfaction rates amongst our residents have also increased.

“In response to feedback from residents, we have introduced new ways for people to access council services, when it is convenient to them, seven days a week.