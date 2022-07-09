Popular toy and train collectors fair making a return to Walsall

Oak Park Active Living Centre is hosting the event on Sunday, July 17.
Organiser Geoff Price said: "Following an overwhelming success of the return of our popular toy and train collectors fair in May, after a two-year break, we again return to the Oak Park Active Living Centre, in Coppice Road, on July 17.
"There will be over 70 tables selling a wide variety of collectible toy cars, commercials, buses and trains old and new, alongside Lego, action figures, sci-fi toys, toy soldiers, figures and lots more.
"You can bring along your unwanted toys to sell – dealers are always keen to buy."
Organisers and toy bus collectors Geoff and Linda Price say the event is open to all.
Doors open from 10.30am-3pm.
Admission to the event is £2 for adults, £1.70 for OAPs and £1 for children.
There is free ample parking at the venue.
Further details are available at transtarpromotions.com or on 01922 643385.