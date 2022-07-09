Popular toy and train collectors fair making a return to Walsall

Geoff and Linda Price get ready for the toy fair in Walsall Wood

Oak Park Active Living Centre is hosting the event on Sunday, July 17.

Organiser Geoff Price said: "Following an overwhelming success of the return of our popular toy and train collectors fair in May, after a two-year break, we again return to the Oak Park Active Living Centre, in Coppice Road, on July 17.

"There will be over 70 tables selling a wide variety of collectible toy cars, commercials, buses and trains old and new, alongside Lego, action figures, sci-fi toys, toy soldiers, figures and lots more.

"You can bring along your unwanted toys to sell – dealers are always keen to buy."

Organisers and toy bus collectors Geoff and Linda Price say the event is open to all.

Doors open from 10.30am-3pm.

Admission to the event is £2 for adults, £1.70 for OAPs and £1 for children.

There is free ample parking at the venue.