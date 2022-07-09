Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Popular toy and train collectors fair making a return to Walsall

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallWalsall entertainmentPublished:

A popular toy and train collectors fair will be making a return to Walsall Wood later this month.

Geoff and Linda Price get ready for the toy fair in Walsall Wood
Geoff and Linda Price get ready for the toy fair in Walsall Wood

Oak Park Active Living Centre is hosting the event on Sunday, July 17.

Organiser Geoff Price said: "Following an overwhelming success of the return of our popular toy and train collectors fair in May, after a two-year break, we again return to the Oak Park Active Living Centre, in Coppice Road, on July 17.

"There will be over 70 tables selling a wide variety of collectible toy cars, commercials, buses and trains old and new, alongside Lego, action figures, sci-fi toys, toy soldiers, figures and lots more.

"You can bring along your unwanted toys to sell – dealers are always keen to buy."

Organisers and toy bus collectors Geoff and Linda Price say the event is open to all.

Doors open from 10.30am-3pm.

Admission to the event is £2 for adults, £1.70 for OAPs and £1 for children.

There is free ample parking at the venue.

Further details are available at transtarpromotions.com or on 01922 643385.

Walsall entertainment
Entertainment
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News