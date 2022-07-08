Walsall secures almost £1 million of Government cash to provide breaks for youngsters

Walsall Council was handed £965,888 from the Department for Education for the move which will see more targeted support directed to families in the area.

The programme, to be launched in mid-July, and will work with between 50 and 60 young people aged 11 and above and their families between now and March 2023.

Councillor Tim Wilson, portfolio holder for children’s services, said: "I fully welcome this funding provision which will offer targeted support to improve health, education and wellbeing for children, young people with additional needs and their families.”

"Identifying children and young people at risk of health and social inequalities is not always easy. For children with disabilities and/or additional learning needs, their isolation can lead to further vulnerabilities making them at greater risk of poorer outcomes. Their chances of success are disproportionately low unless they can access appropriate early intervention and support such as that will be made available as part of this project."

“This funding comes at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic and current cost of living increase have directly contributed to one of the most challenging times faced by vulnerable children, young people and their families in recent history – this project aims to address this and reduce inequalities and deprivation in the borough.”