Call for crossing on busy road

Birmingham Road in Aldridge back in 2012 when it had a school crossing patrol in post. PIC: Google Street View

Walsall Council’s economy and environment committee was presented with a petition carrying more than 1,000 names calling for safety measures to be put in on Birmingham Road.

The road is used by children accessing four schools nearby while Aldridge’s large elderly population also has trouble crossing the street.

It has also been without a lollipop man or woman since January 2020 and efforts to recruit a new one have so far been unsuccessful.

Council highways bosses said the £800,000 budget for safety schemes was too small to cover the huge demand – which would cost more than £50 million if all implemented – and so officers had to prioritise.

They added there had been no reported collisions involving pedestrians on Birmingham Road for the past three years.

Resident Judith Butler, who has lived nearby with her family for more than two decades, said: “Over the last 21 years we’ve witnessed a significant increase in volume and speed of traffic which is really a cause for concern.

“Both of our children went to Whetstone Field and we walked them to school everyday from 2002 and 2013 and having to cross this road twice a day for 11 years in total.

“Never once did we allow the boys to cross the road without an adult, even with road safety embedded in their minds. The speed of the traffic was just too unpredictable and made it very difficult to find safe gaps.

“The problem for the crossing of this road isn’t just limited to school children, it extends across the community and affects every age group from the young to the elderly.

“Many people over the age of 60 have raised serious concerns about the safety and longed for a crossing to keep them safe and also keep them active and able to access their community without the risk.

“We’ve often been informed there needs to be a fatality for a crossing to be a priority – in 2013 a young lady was involved in a hit and run accident as she made her way home from Aldridge School.

“Fortunately she wasn’t seriously injured but we find this response to be unacceptable.

“Birmingham Road is one of the busiest roads in Aldridge and it’s the only one where it doesn’t have a safe place for people to cross.

“It forces many people to use cars adding to traffic chaos, pollution and reducing exercise and mobility in children and the elderly.”

Ward councillor Tim Wilson added: “My view has always been we should be proactive rather than reactive and clearly we would all agree prevention has to be better than cure.

“I remember (a collision) at Chester Road. Ward members had been, for a long time, saying there should be a crossing there but this didn’t happen until after a fatality which is not acceptable.”

Committee member and Aldridge councillor Bobby Bains also said it was only matter of time before a crash took place involving a pedestrian.

Kate Moreton, head of highways and transport, said: “We fully acknowledge the concerns that have been raised and this location already features on our programme to encourage measures for walking and cycling.

“Our annual capital investment in road safety is now £800,000 – up 42 per cent on previous years. However, the challenge we face is our local safety schemes programme alone has a value in excess of £50 million.

“As members will appreciate, £800,000 does not match the demand we have in the borough for road safety improvements.

“As a consequence we have to prioritise and we do this to the best of our ability to ensure a consistent approach across the borough.”