Pubgoers spot Wetherspoon boss at Walsall pub during visit

Chairman of Wetherspoon Tim Martin, during his talk at The Shrewsbury Hotel, Shrewsbury

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin was spotted at St Matthew’s Hall, Wetherspoon’s pub in Walsall, on Wednesday afternoon.

He took the time to chat with all the staff on duty at the pub and applauded them for their hard work.

The boss went on to describe the pub, situated inside a stately 1830s building on Lichfield Street, as "superb".

Speaking of the visit, Tim Martin, Wetherspoon chairman, said: "I visit Wetherspoon pubs throughout the week and have done since I started the company in 1979.

"It is important to see the company’s pubs first-hand and I always enjoy chatting with staff and customers.

"It was one of a number of pubs I visited in the region over two days.

"I spoke to all the staff on duty and quite a few customers at St Matthew’s Hall.

"It was an excellent visit – standards were fantastic and it was a pleasure to meet with so many long-serving staff.

"They included Mike, the pub manager, who has been with the company for 20 years, kitchen manager Paul and other staff including Linda, Chris, Jodie and Cat.