Industrial action looming at housing provider whg over 'derisory' pay offer

Gary Fulford

The GMB started balloting members for industrial action at whg in Walsall.

The union says it is in response to company management refusing to negotiate on a below inflation pay offer.

Balloting will run to July 25 with members at the former Walsall Housing Group asked for their views on taking action.

Justine Jones, GMB trade union organiser, said: “Our members are fed up of real terms pay cuts. They’re saying enough is enough and have taken the difficult step of balloting for industrial action over the derisory offer tabled by company management.

"What’s more, they’re sending a clear statement that they expect frank and fair negotiation with their union, GMB. The company's unwillingness to attempt to increase their offer, which has already been rejected, is disappointing to say the least.

"This company cannot run without its loyal and dedicated staff, and that’s why we’re committed to delivering what they deserve."

Whg said its pay scales were increased by 3.1 per cent in May.

The housing group said this followed a lump sum £300 payment given in April, which was designed to disproportionately support those on lower incomes due to the lower tax deductions for those colleagues.

It said the award was the same or similar rate of increase as other Midlands housing providers, and that colleagues had also benefitted from a pay award every year – above consumer price index for the last five years - including during periods of significant pay restraints in public sector services.

Gary Fulford, chief executive officer at whg, said: “We are a not-for-profit registered charity that exists to fulfil a social purpose in the communities we are here to serve.

“With that in mind, our board faced a particularly difficult decision when considering the pay award this year and they are acutely aware of the impact the rising cost of living is having on colleagues.

"Equally, they are mindful of the financial pressures on the business now and in the months and years to come. It is the board’s role to balance these competing pressures to ensure that we have the funds to recruit and retain talented people, continue investing in our existing homes and services and build new homes too.

“The 3.1 per cent increase alongside the £300 payment is the same or similar to the increase given by other Midlands housing providers.

"As well as this, we have carried out independent benchmarking on our terms and conditions for colleagues and are confident that we have one of the best offers in the sector.