Debt collection company rumour quashed

Rumours that Walsall Council have hired a debt collection company to administer the council tax rebate fund have been quashed.

Walsall Town Hall
Walsall Town Hall

Social media posts feared a company delivering the scheme, which provides £150 relief to eligible households, in Walsall and leaving people worried about handing personal details over to them.

But council bosses today moved to reassure residents they had not hired a debt collection agency, adding anyone working for them would be required to abide by strict data protection laws.

To date, more than 85,000 households in Walsall have received their £150 council tax rebate with the authority confident it will hit 100 per cent of all eligible claimants by the Government target of September 30.

Councillor Gaz Ali, Portfolio Holder for Customer Engagement said: “There has been some unhelpful conjecture on social media that Walsall Council has engaged a debt collection agency to administer the £150 energy rebate to council tax and that personal details may be harvested for potential misuse.

“I would like to reassure our residents that the company we have engaged is not a debt collection agency and also that any agency we commission absolutely must comply with data protection law. We take your privacy extremely seriously.

“While 80 per cent of eligible council tax payers have already received their rebate, those who choose not to apply will still receive their rebate as a reduction in their council tax bill before the government target date of 30 September 2022.

“While residents should always feel assured that links posted on the council’s website can be trusted, it always pays to be wary.”

People who are eligible for the £150 rebate must be liable for council tax, living in a Band A-D inclusive property with that property being their main home.

Walsall
