Council in new push to help small businesses sell online

Throughout the period of lockdown and over the last few months, Walsall Council has been enabling independent shops and businesses right across the area to sell their products and services online through a local shopping and business website, Shopappy.com.

Shopappy is a town-based website which allows users to browse book, buy and collect from numerous independent shops and businesses in the borough

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council said: "This website is accessible with no download or sign in required - it really showcases what our businesses can provide.

"We have seen incredible adaptation by local shops in the light of the pandemic, but we need to make it easier for people to support local because that will help the whole of our town recover.

"This is the kind of initiative which supports our economic recovery. I can announce that we will be offering free use to all businesses and community organisations across the borough to subscribe at no cost for the next 12 months."

The website also supports services, trades, B2B businesses, chefs, pop-ups, entertainers, and market stalls and now offers a click and collect service at the Lichfield Street Hub.

Once registered, businesses can quickly set-up their own mini-site with goods and services on their town’s page at no cost and the site.

Dr Jackie Mulligan, Founder of ShopAppy.com said: “We very excited to be working across the whole of town and partnering with Walsall Council. It could not be a more critical time for businesses to work together and make it easier for locals to spend closer to home. When we spend local, our spend stays local – so whether you use ShopAppy to browse and go in person or to book something or shop online, you can easily help your area – because where you spend matters for local jobs and local businesses.”