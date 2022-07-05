Walsall artistic roller skating club win big at national championships

Fusion artistic roller skaters won at the British Championships

Fusion artistic roller skating club rehearses at E-act Academy, in Primley Avenue, and has over 100 members.

The skaters rehearse complicated routines as both individuals and as a team under the direction of coach Jenna Williams who has improved standards.

Jane, who is immensely proud of the team who represented Walsall on a national level, said: "We have recently competed in the British Championships and came away with two gold, one silver and a bronze.

"We have a fantastic club, that serves the surrounding communities and currently have around 100 members ranging from the age of five to 75."