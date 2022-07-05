Notification Settings

Walsall artistic roller skating club win big at national championships

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished:

Talented Walsall artistic roller skaters made their mark at the British Championships winning several medals.

Fusion artistic roller skaters won at the British Championships

Fusion artistic roller skating club rehearses at E-act Academy, in Primley Avenue, and has over 100 members.

The skaters rehearse complicated routines as both individuals and as a team under the direction of coach Jenna Williams who has improved standards.

Jane, who is immensely proud of the team who represented Walsall on a national level, said: "We have recently competed in the British Championships and came away with two gold, one silver and a bronze.

"We have a fantastic club, that serves the surrounding communities and currently have around 100 members ranging from the age of five to 75."

