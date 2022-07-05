Notification Settings

Family tribute to 'loving dad' who drowned in Walsall canal as police probe death

By Deborah Hardiman

The "heartbroken" family of a "loving father" found in a Walsall canal have paid tribute to him.

Harry Stearne

Harry Steane, aged 26, was found in the Daw End Branch Canal behind an industrial estate off Brickyard Road, in Walsall Wood, near Boatman's Lane on Friday afternoon.

In a brief statement his family said: "Harry was a loving father to his son and we are heartbroken that he is gone."

West Midlands Police said an investigation was underway into the circumstances surrounding Mr Stearne's death. The force said officers believe he may have taken drugs beforehand and were now awaiting the results of toxicology tests which will establish what substances he consumed.

A post-mortem has given the cause of his death as drowning.

The force also said: "We’re aware there is lots of speculation around Harry’s death, and we’re asking people to stop. It’s incredibly distressing for Harry’s family at this very sad and difficult time."

Witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to him should contact the officers via the force's internet Live Chat or phone 101 quoting log 2904 of July 1.

News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

