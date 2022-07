Appliance Electrics, Bloxwich

Craig Ramsey, 38, and Thomas Smith, 32, were found guilty of robbing Appliance Electronics in Bloxwich on October 7, 2020, but were cleared by a jury of threatening the shopkeeper with a gun after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The pair, along with two others who cannot be named due to their ages, were due to be sentenced yesterday (Thursday).