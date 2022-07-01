Notification Settings

Police appeal to reunite stolen tools seized in Walsall with rightful owner

By Nathan Rowe

Police have made an appeal to try and return a collection of stolen tools seized from a car in Walsall to their owner.

The tools were seized from a vehicle which was stopped on Chapel Lane, Barr Beacon, Walsall, in February.

Some of the tools are marked with engravings of identifiable initials.

A 16-year-old boy and 27-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of theft, going equipped and driving offences.

They were later released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've recovered suspected stolen tools which we're aiming to get back to their owner.

"Some of these items will have identifiable initials.

"If you believe they are yours, contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting log 483-260222."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

