Police appeal to reunite stolen tools seized in Walsall with rightful owner

The tools were seized from a vehicle which was stopped on Chapel Lane, Barr Beacon, Walsall, in February.

Some of the tools are marked with engravings of identifiable initials.

A 16-year-old boy and 27-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of theft, going equipped and driving offences.

They were later released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've recovered suspected stolen tools which we're aiming to get back to their owner.

"Some of these items will have identifiable initials.