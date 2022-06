The gas main burst on the B4464 Wolverhampton Road West. Photo: Google

Walsall Council said the B4464 Wolverhampton Road West was closed to all traffic between the M6 Junction 10 junction and Bentley Mill Way.

A spokesman said: "Please be advised that with immediate effect, B4464 Wolverhampton Road West, Walsall is closed to ALL traffic between the M6 J10 junction and Bentley Mill Way following a burst Gas main in the carriageway.