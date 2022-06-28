Notification Settings

Walsall rape case no longer being investigated after no suspect identified

By Nathan Rowe

A investigation into a rape that took place in an alleyway in Walsall is no longer being investigated after four months.

Alley between Chapel Street and Church Road

The victim, aged in her 20s, was attacked between Chapel Street and Church Road, Pelsall, on February 7.

Investigations have seen West Midlands Police trawl a wide-range of CCTV in the area, with many hours of footage viewed.

In spite of this, police were unable to identify a suspect who matched the given description.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said the case was no longer being investigated.

She said:"We carried out extensive enquiries into a report of a rape in the Chapel Street and Church Road area of in Pelsall on 7 February.

"Part of that investigation involved a wide trawl of CCTV in the area and viewing many hours of footage.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to identify the suspect as described to us through those enquiries.

"We take all reports of rape extremely seriously and we, and rape survivor charities, supported the woman throughout the investigation."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

