Live bands, wrestling and Pre Hee Men lined up for Walsall Arboretum Carnival

The Pre Hee Men

The Pat Collins Funfair is hosting three days of fun, including its traditional funfair rides from July 15-17.

Elleray Harris, marketing manager for Pat Collins Funfairs, based in Clayhanger Lane, Walsall Wood, said: “It’s free admission to this year’s Walsall Arboretum Carnival which has lots of fun for all the family as well as our traditional fairground rides. We are looking forward to welcoming families over the three days with lots of wacky entertainment.”

Be prepared to take the kids back to prehistoric times with the crazy Pre Hee Men, watch some wrestling and meet some exotic spiders and creepy crawlies.

Touring artist Tess Radcliffe will be running unique workshops helping visitors create amazing iconic fairground art to take home.

And the fair will have a main stage providing entertainment from DJ legend Ernie Cartwright's world’s first cookery and DJ show.

Ernie will demonstrate low-cost healthy cooking in 20 minutes including a DJ session of timeless easy listening classics.

Step on – or back to the 1990s on Saturday, with party band The Brightsides who appear on stage again on Sunday playing hits from the 2000s.

Thrill-seekers are also being asked for their fairground fun memories to help fill an online archive and chart the history of fun fairs.

Elleray Harris added: “The name Pat Collins has been synonymous with the travelling fairground business for more than a century.

"There can be few other showmen whose names resonate so immediately with families right across the Midlands, Staffordshire and Cheshire.

“We are now on the hunt for people’s fairground memories and photos over the years to use on our website and are appealing for people to get in touch.”

People can send memories and photos to events@patcollinsfunfairs.co.uk