Busy road set for closure over next few weeks

By James Vukmirovic

There will be night closures on a busy section of road over the next few weeks.

The Black Country Route eastbound will be closed between Bilston and Junction 10 of the M6. Photo: Google Street Map
The eastbound section of the A454 Black Country Route running between Bilston and Junction 10 of the M6 will be closed overnight until Friday, July 15 for works by Highways England.

The work, which starts from today (Monday, June 27), will see the whole eastbound carriageway closed from 10pm to 5pm until Friday, July 1, then from 9pm to 5pm until Friday, July 15, excluding weekends.

Traffic heading towards the A454 will diverted along the Black Country New Road, Dudley Street, High Bullen, Walsall Street to Wood Green Road and across to M6 junction 9 to Bescot Road, Old Pleck Road, Pleck Road to the A454 Wolverhampton Road.

From July 1, the diversion will be via Black Country New Road M6 Junction 9 to Old Pleck Road.

To find out more about the road closures, go to tfwm.org.uk/plan-your-journey/major-roadworks-and-events/m6-j10/black-country-route/

Walsall
News
Bilston
Wolverhampton
