Theatre lovers celebrate Diamond Wedding Anniversary

Margaret and Les Middleton on their wedding day

Leslie and Margaret Middleton love music and musicals and have been actively involved in multiple local musical societies their whole lives.

The pair met on a fateful day in 1959 at The Steel Nut and Joseph Hampton Ltd, where Leslie was playing bowls with some ex-work colleagues and Margaret was playing tennis.

A mutual friend set them up on a date and they've been together ever since.

Once married they lived in Caldmore in Walsall until 1997, when they moved to Hednesford in Cannock where they still live.

The pair married on June 23, 1962 and went on to have two sons: Stuart and Paul Middleton, who gave them four grandchildren.

The couple are celebrating their anniversary with a luncheon for family and friends on Sunday.

Theatre

Leslie and Margaret joined Bilston Operatic Company in 1967, where Les has taken small character parts and been a stalwart chorus member until his last show in 2014.

Margaret joined the wardrobe department and in 1989 took over as Wardrobe Mistress, until she retired in 2014.

They joined Walsall Operatic Society in 1989 and they are also members of Old Fallings Players.

Over the years they have been involved in many shows including Guys and Doll where Les played the role of Arvide multiple times, concerts at the Symphony Hall Birmingham, and performing a concert for Cancer Research at the Royal Albert Hall.

Leslie and Margaret

87-year-old Leslie was born and grew up in Willenhall.

He worked all of his life in sales selling Fasteners, starting at The Steel Nut and Joseph Hampton Ltd, moving to Charles Richards Fasters and then on to multiple other companies until his retirement.

Margaret, 80, was born and grew up in Walsall. She started work at The Steel Nut and Jospeh Hamilton Ltd, originally working in Stock Control but moving on to secretary to the quality manager.

Margaret turned to dressmaking after her children were born making bridal outfits.

She then moved into the restaurant trade, initially in silver service and later becoming restaurant manager of the County Hotel in Walsall, finally moving back into commerce working for a steel manufacturer until retirement.

The couple's son, Stuart Middleston, said: "They enjoy spending time with family and friends, and although their social life has slowed down recently, they still enjoy eating out with friends and catching up with friends and family.