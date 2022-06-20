Notification Settings

Work to identify human remains in Walsall woodland continues as scene is closed

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallPublished:

Police are still working to identify human remains found in woodland in Walsall.

Police operation seen near Cuckoos' Nook off Sutton Road in Walsall
West Midlands Police launched a probe after remains of a body were found near Cuckoos' Nook and The Dingle Nature Reserve off B1451 Sutton Road on June 4.

Searches in the woodland took place last week and specialist support was given from the fire service which was assisting with an access ramp to enable further detailed searches and forensic analysis of the area.

Providing an update today, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The scene has been closed and we're still working to identify the deceased."

The discovery is being treated as unexplained.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

