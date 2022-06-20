Work to identify human remains in Walsall woodland continues as scene is closed

Police operation seen near Cuckoos' Nook off Sutton Road in Walsall

West Midlands Police launched a probe after remains of a body were found near Cuckoos' Nook and The Dingle Nature Reserve off B1451 Sutton Road on June 4.

Searches in the woodland took place last week and specialist support was given from the fire service which was assisting with an access ramp to enable further detailed searches and forensic analysis of the area.

Providing an update today, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The scene has been closed and we're still working to identify the deceased."