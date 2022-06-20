Landywood pupils march to beat of drum

STAFFS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 20/6/22 Enjoying dhol drum session with dhol drummer Arjun Johal, pupils (left-right) Sophia, 6, Savannah, 5, Kelvin, 6, Matilda, 11, and Charlie, 8, at Landywood primary school, Great Wyrley..

Arjun Johal, who appeared in the opening ceremony of London 2012 joined the school for a special assembly, performing a piece of music on his dhol drum, a popular folk instrument of northern India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. He also talked to the children about diversity in the workplace.

Throughout the day, children from ages 2-11 explored a spectrum of religious beliefs, teachings and practices, incorporating dancing, music and ceremony.

They also enjoyed a range of different activities including; creating diwali lamps, learning to bhangra dance, all about henna and the significance of stained glass windows.

Class Teacher and Religious Education Lead, Olivia Ramsell said, “Diversity day at Landywood gives us a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the diversity within our school and society. This day will help our children become religiously literate individuals with an open and accepting mind-set.”

Arjun said:“Visiting Landywood wasa truly great experience, the children were really engaged during my performance and keen to ask me lots of questions about my dhol drum and also about my experience at the Olympics and Buckingham Palace.”

Matilda Wade, a year six pupil, said: “Diversity Day was great, I really enjoyed learning about different cultures and religions. The best part of the day was definitely the special assembly with the dhol drum player, Arjun – to have someone who has performed at Buckingham Palace and the Olympics, perform at our school is very special and something I’ll never forget”.