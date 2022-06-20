Notification Settings

Firefighters from six stations tackling major blaze at old Walsall care home

By Adam Smith

More than 30 firefighters successfully extinguished a "severe blaze" at an old residential care home in Pleck, Walsall.

Firefighters from six fire stations are tackling the blaze in Walsall
Crews from six fire stations worked together to fight the fire on the ground floor of a derelict care home on Slaney Road around 8pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The fire was in a rear ground floor fire in a derelict care home on Slaney Road. Nobody was injured during the fire. Crews from several stations have extinguished the fire."

tweeted at 8pm: "Over 30 fire fighters are currently dealing with a severe fire in the ground floor of a void residential care home on Slaney Road, Pleck, Walsall."

Crews from Aldridge, Walsall, Willenhall, West Bromwich, Tipton and Perry Barr fought the blaze.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

