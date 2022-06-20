Firefighters from six stations tackling major blaze at old Walsall care home

Crews from six fire stations worked together to fight the fire on the ground floor of a derelict care home on Slaney Road around 8pm.
A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The fire was in a rear ground floor fire in a derelict care home on Slaney Road. Nobody was injured during the fire. Crews from several stations have extinguished the fire."
tweeted at 8pm: "Over 30 fire fighters are currently dealing with a severe fire in the ground floor of a void residential care home on Slaney Road, Pleck, Walsall."
Crews from Aldridge, Walsall, Willenhall, West Bromwich, Tipton and Perry Barr fought the blaze.
