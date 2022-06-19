Fuel protest in region fails to materialise

The planned protest would have seen protesters on the M6 near Walsall. Photo: Google Street Map

A roadblock protest along the M6 in Walsall has been planned on Saturday in protest at the rising price of petrol and diesel across the country and with the aim of bringing one of the busiest motorway sections to a standstill.

However, details on the exact time and location of the protest had not been confirmed and there was no sign of any protesters along the motorway at any point during the weekend.

A rolling roadblock protest is set to happen on July 4, with the 'Fuel Price Stand Against Tax Group' protest seeing traffic halted to 30mph in lanes one and two of the M6 Northbound at Junction 3 and then back down Southbound.

The protest comes as the prices of petrol and diesel have continued to skyrocket to record highs, with the average price of both getting nearer to £2 per litre.

On Friday the first filling station in Staffordshire was spotted charging £2 per litre, with a Texaco garage in Cannock raising its diesel price to 205.9p.

The 'Fuel Price Stand Against Tax Group' posted in a message on social media: "Joining the M6 Jct 3 northbound at 6am on Monday July 4 and creating a 30mph rolling road lock in lanes 1&2 headed northbound for as far as we can get then back down southbound.

"We will be meeting at 5.30am at a location not far from Jct 3 to be confirmed 24 hours beforehand."

The protest will coincide with another taking place on the M54, where a Telford business owner is planning to bring the M54 carriageway at Shifnal Services to a standstill.