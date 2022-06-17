School children get active as part of school games

The students enjoyed a day of competition against other schools from around Walsall

The schools across Walsall are getting ready for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games by taking part in sports activities through the Walsall School Games.

The Games aim to inspire young people to be physically active for life through positive experiences of daily activity and competition.

The School Games Organisers (SGOs), Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy, Streetly Academy and Willenhall E-ACT Academy, jointly arranged six festival days through their programme ‘Road to the Commonwealth’ that started on Friday, January 28.

The sixth and final festival took place on Friday, June 17 at Sneyd Community Association, creating opportunities for students to represent their schools whilst taking part in Commonwealth Game based sports, including athletics, dodgeball, mini tennis and lawn bowls.

Perry the Bull, the Birmingham 2022 official mascot, made a special appearance at the festival to bring excitement for the young people and schools involved.

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for Health and Wellbeing said: “Physical activity is important for us all in not only improving fitness levels across Walsall but also raising aspirations, confidence and self-esteem.

"It has significant health benefits, both physically and mentally with mental health benefits and feeling good about yourself being seen almost immediately.

“The Walsall School Games is one example of encouraging physical activity."

Councillor Flint also sport about the upcoming Commonwealth Games and how the event could help to build up the excitement for it.

He said: "It is encouraging to see the success of this initiative, bringing children and young people together to try out a range of different sports in a friendly environment, but also build on the excitement in the run up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

“The Commonwealth Games provides an opportunity for everyone to get involved and try a new sport before, during and after the 11-day event across July and August.

"Several grassroots initiatives are running across Walsall, where a range of different activities suited to different levels and fitness abilities are on offer and we would love to encourage everyone to carry on doing these activities and others in the longer term as a family.”

Tom Stringer from Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy said: “Today’s event has been extra special with Perry the Bull making an appearance, which got everyone excited, especially with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games coming up this summer.

“It has been great to see all the young people give the activities on offer a go, while enjoying being active, fit and healthy and making new friends. It also helps them to discover what activities are on offer in their local area.