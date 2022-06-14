Bingo and slot machines plan for former Walsall opticians

The former Vision Express store in Walsall town centre. Photo: Google.

Playland Amusements have been given permission by Walsall Council planners to relocate its Park Street Arcade premises to two units on The Bridge.

The empty shops were previously occupied by the opticians and an Age Concern charity shop but have stood empty for several years.

Since Vision Express moved inside the Tesco superstore in the town centre, efforts made to market the site to new tenants have failed.

Playland said the move would result in the potential creation of extra jobs and bring major town centre units back into use.

The company has another venue in Digbeth, which will remain open alongside the new Bridge centre.

Agents Brown & Co JHWalter said: “Playland Amusements have been an active part of Walsall for over 40 years and the business and signage at Digbeth and Park Street Arcade have become synonymous with The Bridge area and are a part of the localised urban fabric.

“It is considered that the relocation to 10-12 The Bridge would strengthen the setting of the area and reinstate a building with a local and familiar occupier.

“The application will help reinstate vacant units, enhance the setting, character and appearance of the Conservation Area and allow for an existing and well established business and leisure/entertainment use within Walsall to grow, increasing the vitality and viability of the area.

“The proposal site is currently two vacant units that have been vacant for a 3-4 years. It is considered that for the vitality and viability of the Town Centre and Conservation Area that it is imperative that the building are brought back into use.