Memorial bench installed at tragic soldier's "happy place" in his old school

Meadow View Primary School assistant head Jason Wedge and headteacher Ann Adair, with pupils

Coldstream Guardsman Mathew Talbot was killed on an anti-poaching patrol in Liwonde National Park, Malawi, in May 2019.

The 22-year-old, from Great Barr, was trampled to death by elephants. A memorial bench has now been installed at Meadow View Primary School, Pheasey.

His parents, Steve and Michelle Talbot, wanted the bench in the same spot Mathew used to sit as a child as it was his "happy place."

Meadow View Primary School headteacher Ann Adair said: "We still have teachers who remember Mathew and what a lovely boy he was and how he had twin passions, animals and the army.

"The bench is in the exact place where he had his year six prom photo which was a very happy time for him."

Mathew has been given his dream job, to be in the army and protecting animals, but tragedy struck on his first operational tour.

In an investigation into Mathew's death the Army found there had been several mistakes made and drew up 30 recommendations to prevent a similar tragedy in the future.

Mathew and four others were in two metre high long grass when an elephant charged, they all ran in different directions but Mathew was trampled on. Due to a recent new rule he was unable to fire a warning shot.

In September 2019 the Duke of Sussex honoured Mathew by laying a wreath at a memorial during a visit to the national park in Malawi.

Mrs Adair said: "Mathew's story has given the children a direct link to both the sacrifices people make in the army and the importance of protecting wildlife properly.

"The children are incredibly respectful around the bench and understand the importance of it being in the school as what it means to his family.

"Mathew's parents paid for the bench and really felt it was important to have a permanent reminder of his life in his happy place."

Senior coroner Darren Salter said it was known from two previous deployment patrols that elephant grass should be avoided.