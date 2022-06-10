Cocktail bar plan sparks violence fears in Walsall

Leicester Street, in Walsall Town Centre. Photo: Google

Walsall Council’s licensing sub committee will consider an application for Ace Cocktail Bar to be opened up in a vacant unit in Leicester Street at a hearing to be held later this month.

But the proposal has sparked concerns from the police, nearby residents and the Pubwatch group that it could exacerbate existing issues in the area.

Police have raised concerns about the rise in violence having an impact on their resources with force bosses in the process of changing shift patterns to ensure there are enough officers in the early hours to cope with the trouble.

Work is also being carried out with partners to try to improve the situation and make the area safer for revellers.

Applicant Navine Baker stressed the venue would not be a club and instead would be a small cocktail bar which, as well as catering for customers will hold functions such as birthday parties or conference lunches.

A raft of conditions have also been agreed which include operating a Challenge 25 policy, ensuring CCTV is maintained and provided to police on request, training all staff and keeping windows and doors closed after 10pm.

It has also been agreed to reduce the original 12.30am closing time to 11pm while the bar will be part of Pubwatch and operate within the Radio Link System.

But this has still prompted opposition due to the feared impact the proposed bar might have.

In evidence submitted to the committee, nearby resident Parmjit Lakha said: “Fights occur (and) this bar would also attract fights. I am scared to leave my building sometimes as there are groups of general public hanging around.

“This would cause me even more stress and I would not feel safe. The amount of fights I have had to witness is unbelievable.”

Walsall Pubwatch also submitted an objection which said: “The town centre night time economy is already saturated with venues.

“Pubwatch feels that another venue will only add to the crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Jennifer Mellor, Walsall Police’s licensing and regulatory services officer, said: “Walsall town centre is unfortunately experiencing an increase in violence, this violence is impacting greatly on the police.

“The police are in consultation to change our officers shift patterns to accommodate this violence, placing front line officers on the street until the early hours of a morning as the town needs to be a safe place for residents and visitors to frequent during the night time economy.

“Leicester Street is in a hot spot area for violence, having an additional licensed in this area will impact on the Crime and Disorder, Public Nuisance and Public Safety licensing objective.