Top female bowls players to battle it out in tournament for good cause

Mel Evans MBE

The George Pritchatt Memorial Ladies Classic Sunday will come to Willenhall on June 12.

The tournament, which starts at 10am at Willenhall Nordley Bowling Club, has a total prize money of £1000.

All funds raised at the event will go to The Mel Evans MBE Foundation, which aims to raise awareness of and funds for research into Motor Neurone Disease, as well as promoting the sport of crown green bowls.

The foundation is a newly formed charity by Lynn Pritchatt, who lost her partner Mel to motor neurone disease in 2017.

Bowls was Lynn and Mel’s passion, both playing together at the highest level for years, leading to Lynn incorporating the sport into her fundraising.

Lynn Pritchatt, said: "After a two year postponement, I am delighted to see the return of this very special event bearing my Dad’s name.

"This tournament attracts some of the top female players in our sport and the 2022 tournament sees players coming from South Yorkshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Yorkshire, Dudley, Warwickshire, Coventry, Merseyside, Derbyshire and Wales."