Cultures celebrated at community festival event

The Circus Raj lead the procession down the street to Palfrey Park

The Cultures of Walsall Festival saw hundreds of people come to Palfrey Park in Caldmore Village in Walsall on Saturday, June 4 to enjoy a fusion of music dance, food and cultural activities from many of the borough’s communities.

There was live music from around 14 different groups from Poland, Iraq, Ukraine, Guinea Bissau, Ireland and India, as well as a circus performance from the Circus Raj from Rajasthan in India, as well as arts and crafts and a selection of food stalls and family-inclusive walks.

People came from across the community to enjoy the festival

It was the first time the festival had taken place since 2019 and event organiser Mark Webster said he hadn't been sure how many people would attend, but was pleasantly surprised on the day.

He said: "I wasn't sure what to expect because we'd done a similar festival beforehand, but had changed the format to invite more groups this year and also had factored in that everyone was out of practice with putting together an event like this because of not doing anything for three years because of Covid.

"I also didn't know if the public would come, but they came in droves and it was a brilliant success as the community groups all did a fantastic job and the bands played really well.

"The only disappointment I could have was with the weather as it did turn to drizzle a few times, but it wasn't too bad and didn't dampen our spirits at all."

There were colourful outfits and plenty of smiles at the event

Mr Webster said the event helped each community group to showcase their homes and their heritage and helped to create an electric atmosphere, with lots of people saying how much they enjoyed themselves on social media.

He said there would be discussions about what to do with the event in the future.

He said: "There's a number of things involved with us being able to run this again as we're a charity and the trustees will need to decide if we're going to make it an annual event or not.