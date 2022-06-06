First thing on the agenda for Britain's Got Talent's Eva: fundraising for children's hospital

Eva Abley from Cannock has won the hearts of the nation after appearing on Britain's Got Talent

The Black Country teenager has the world at her feet, but the first thing on her to-do list is to do a fundraiser for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Eva's mother, Kelly Abley, said: "The hospital has been a big part of her life and she's had endless appointments there, so she wants to give something back."

Eva, who lives in Cannock but is originally from Darlaston, has cerebral palsy, and is immensely grateful for her care from the hospital.

They've been routing for her all the way, showering her with supportive Tweets as she's progressed through the show.

Before the final, they Tweeted: "Superstar Eva Abley is set to take to the stage shortly. Everyone @Bham_Childrens is supporting our inspirational teenager, not least our teams that have cared for her since she was a baby. Go Eva! We're all behind you".

Once the results had been revealed, with Eva coming in fifth, they added: "Everyone @Bham_Childrens would like to say a huge 'well done' to the amazing Eva Abley. What a journey it's been the last few weeks on @BGT. What an inspiration. We're all so proud. Go Eva."

Everyone @Bham_Childrens would like to say a huge 'well done' to the amazing Eva Abley. What a journey it's been the last few weeks on @BGT. What an inspiration. We're all so proud. Go Eva. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/3yJBNMRZW9 — Bham Children's Hosp 💙 (@Bham_Childrens) June 5, 2022

It's been a whirlwind week for the teenager and her family as Eva performed live twice for the nation.

Kelly added: "It was just incredible, absolutely incredible. I've never experienced anything like it.

"Eva's always been on the funny side but over the last few months it's really made her happy and I've seen such a change in her.

"Since she's started being home schooled, she's a lot happier and more confident, her confidence has soared."

Eva received glowing comments from the four Britain's Got Talent judges on Sunday night

Simon Cowell said: "A big, big part of doing well in show-business honestly is being remembered and you're going to be remembered for being really funny, really naughty, hilarious, and I promise you, you've got this real like star-glow about you, you really really do."

Eva impressed the television superstar so much that he even said: "After that, you're probably gonna win."

David Walliams also said nothing but praise: "You certainly deserve to win. you are supremely funny, you're incredibly likeable.

"You are a superstar and I'm so pleased for you."

Alesha Dixon added: "You are unique, you are fantastic, and we've all fallen in love with you."