Ninja park given "unbelievable" opening by TV legend

Chris Kamara gives his cheer of approval alongside some of the pro-ninjas

The new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park officially opened its doors at the Crown Wharf Retail Park in Walsall on Friday to provide a chance for people to try out the show-style courses and inflatable runs inspired by the ITV programme.

There is a full inflatable course at the park

TV presenter Chris Kamara was the guest of honour to open the new park and said the place was a great tribute to the show, which he described as family entertainment at its best.

He said: "They've got an amazing course for under fives, which is amazing as I can bring my grandchildren here, as they loved it in Leeds and will love it here as it's unbelievable.

"The show suits my personality as I enjoyed it when people fell in the water and I love it how you can laugh at someone falling in the water each time because it's different and it's a great entertainment programme on a Saturday night."

The 22,000sq.ft indoor facility boasts obstacles to climb, balance, jump and swing across, as well as the famous Warped Wall and wannabe Ninjas were also able to tackle the first-ever Mount Sasuke climb.

There's something for everyone at the new Ninja Warrior Adventure Park

There’s an additional inflatable course complete with tunnels, battle towers and the ultimate airpark obstacle run to race through for older children, whilst children aged 6 and under have their own soft play zone to act as mini-ninjas on.

Chris said the location was perfect due to where it was and what was nearby.

He said: "When you look at the area, you look at the restaurants and the shopping and it's all mixed in round here, so it's perfect and you can fill all the gaps.

"You can do your shopping, you can go to a restaurant and you can bring the kids here to tire them out before their bedtime.

"I would encourage people to come down as it's brilliant for mums, dads, nans and grandads as you can sit back and watch your kids have fun or have a go yourself as you'll find it helps with any ailments like back problems."

The three walls at the end of the courses

Alongside the different sections were a host of pro-ninjas, including people who had taken part on the show itself.

Henry Cookey was a semi-finalist in seasons three and five and the 36-year-old said he was really impressed with the new park.

He said: "I love it and think it's really great as you see it on TV and think the course looks awesome, but I'll never be able to do that, so to have something like this in real life that anyone can try is amazing.

"When you come and see it for yourself, you'll find it's much harder than you thought and you'll gain a new respect for the people who did the show, but you'll have a lot of fun doing it.

"Having someone like Chris Kamara being part of it is great as he's such a legend and the guy you see on TV is exactly who you see in person as he's so funny and such a gentleman."