Ex-West Midlands Police officer who sold sexual services found in breach of standards

Former Detective Constable Nicholas Taylor was based at Bloxwich Police Station

Former Detective Constable Nicholas Taylor advertised his enterprise online, but the operation was deemed to be off-duty conduct that brought discredit on the police service.

At a hearing on Wednesday an independent chairman found that the officer, who lives near Telford, had breached professional standards relating to his duties, responsibilities and instructions, as well as conducting himself in a discreditable way.

The hearing also found his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and that he would have been dismissed had he not resigned.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sam Ridding, the head of West Midlands Police's Professional Standards Department, said: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our officers, both on and off duty.

“Like all officers Dc Taylor should not have engaged in activity that was likely to bring discredit on the police service, and any business interests should have been declared to be assessed for any potential conflicts of interest with his role within the police.

"He failed to do that, and his off duty actions brought discredit upon West Midlands Police.”

The matter came to light after a national newspaper contacted the force in November 2020 with allegations about the officer’s activities, prompting a professional standards investigation resulting in the officer being removed from any duties involving the public.

It was alleged that services for a charge of £150 were advertised on an adult website.

Mr Taylor subsequently resigned, but the misconduct process continued.