Multi-vehicle collision causes hour-long delays on M6 near Walsall

The crash, which was reported at around 1pm, has resulted in the closure of two lanes on the M6 southbound between Junction 10 and Junction 9 near Walsall.

Emergency services and National Highway Traffic Officers are at the scene, with recovery agents en route.

At present, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the collision, but there are currently two HGVs which need to be removed from the scene.

The congestion spans over seven miles, back towards Hilton Services.

A spokesperson for National Highways West Midlands said: "There are long delays of over 60 minutes on the M6 southbound between Junction 10 and Junction 9 near Walsall due to a multi-vehicle collision.

"Two lanes of three are currently closed. Emergency services and National Highway Traffic Officers are at the scene. Recovery agents are en route.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

"Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed.