Plea after 50 drain covers stolen from Walsall within two weeks

By Thomas ParkesWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

People have been urged to keep an eye out after 50 drain covers were stolen from two areas in the Walsall borough in less than two weeks.

Drain covers are being stolen across two areas in Walsall.
Council chiefs said the spate of thefts started on May 9 – mainly in the Willenhall and Bloxwich areas – with reports of a van being used.

Witnesses have spotted a white 2006 Transit van, with the suspected thieves seen wearing yellow high-visibility clothing, authority bosses say.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council, said: "We are deploying a fast response team to make each reported location safe and for replacement covers to be installed as soon as possible. However, in most cases this means having to dig up the road and install a new drain cover and metal frame which is both time consuming and costly."

The thefts have been reported to West Midlands Police who are investigating. It is thought that the covers may have been taken to be sold as scrap metal.

Councillor Andrew added: "I would encourage members of the public to help us tackle thefts by being extra vigilant and to report any missing manholes or gully covers as soon as possible to our contact centre on 01922 650000.”

