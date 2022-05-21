Walsall forward inspires next generation with resilience art workshop

Brendan Kiernan pictured with fellow players: Liam Kinsella and Sam Perry, and with them and winner of a Kiernan shirt Riley-Jay Asson, 10, from Walsall

The evening was hosted by Walsall FC player Brendan Kiernan at The New Art Gallery. It was aimed to encourage resilience in young people, through art and creativity.

Walsall forward Brendan Kiernan, ambassador for mental health charity Kaleidoscope, hosted the workshop delivered by artists in the Twenty Twenty Collection, Yasmin Agliah-Hood and Sherrie Edgar.

Fellow players Liam Kinsella and Sam Perry also turned up to show their support, much to the delight of the Walsall fans in attendance.

And lucky 10-year-old, Riley Asson from Walsall, was delighted to win the signed shirt thanks to a special draw held on the day.

Julie Brown, collections curator, said: "It was fantastic to bring young football fans to the gallery and expose them to different ways of being creative.

"Access to both sport and culture can have positive effects for young people’s mental health, and so it was brilliant to collaborate with Brendan, the club and Kaleidoscope in this way, involving artists Yasmin Agilah-Hood and Sherrie Edgar from our Twenty Twenty Collection."

The Twenty Twenty Collection features work by West Midlands based artists created in response to the unprecedented events of 2020, including those which explore the effect of lockdown and Covid-19 on mental health.

Monica Shafaq, chief executive at Kaleidoscope Group added: "Art plays an important role in supporting mental health, generally undertaking creative activities can promote well-being.

"But it is also great for creating a safe space for social connection, especially for young people, as it allows them to express themselves creatively, without having to use words.

"We are so grateful to Brendan for creating innovative opportunities like this for children and young people to get involved."