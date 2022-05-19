Notification Settings

Delay warning to drivers ahead of new M6 Junction 10 closure this weekend

By Thomas Parkes

Drivers have been urged to be aware of delays as a busy M6 junction in the Black Country comes to a standstill from tomorrow due to bridge removal works.

Demolition of the old south bridge

The M6 Junction 10 for Walsall will be shut in both directions between the junction's exit and entry slip roads from 8pm tomorrow to 6am on Monday.

The stretch will shut as the old north bridge is removed safely through a congestion-busting a £78 million project which will double the number of lanes there.

The south bridge was demolished earlier this month and the remaining north bridge can now be removed. The number of lanes will double from two to four.

An "up and over" diversion for traffic will be put in place, with drivers leaving the motorway at Junction 10, travelling over the roundabout and then re-join the M6 on the other side.

The Junction 9 northbound entry slip road will also be shut to reduce congestion on the approach to the junction 10 closure. Heavy congestion is expected over the weekend and drivers are advised to take alternative routes if possible or allow extra time for journeys.

National Highways and Walsall Council, supported by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership, are funding the £78 million upgrade of the junction which is being carried out by John Sisk & Son.









