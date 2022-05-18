The former Hearnshaws shop in Stafford Street, Walsall. PIC: Google

The fast food brand, which has a cult following in Birmingham, is looking to take over the former Hearnshaws Carpets and Curtains store unit on Stafford Street.

If approved, the store would be open 11am to 11pm weekly and create 15 full and part time jobs.

The franchise has branches in the Bullring, King’s Heath, Castle Vale and Alum Rock in Birmingham, with another two planned for Longbridge and Acocks Green.

The brand is rapidly expanding, looking to open new restaurants across the East and West Midlands including Coventry, West Bromwich, Nottingham, Leicester.

The company describes it’s concept as ‘simple’ stating: “Giving the customer a burger that ticks all the boxes from taste to price to quality. A burger should be simple and great tasting. It shouldn’t be made complicated.”

Planning agents Architecture and Interiors said: “The proposed addition to the existing restaurant would be beneficial for the local community as it would provide for a good style of food, which is limited in the area.

"The proposal will serve the large local community of which are residential and commercial.

"The restaurant will help regenerate the current building and help inject money back into the community by providing jobs to locals and providing a healthy option of food.

"The proposed change will provide a family friendly dining experience with family seating areas, providing healthy grilled food, as part of the new healthy style of living, something which is limited in the area and would be very successful.