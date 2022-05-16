Two college students to hold Great Gatsby-themed ball in support of Well Wishers charity

Megan and Mun

Megan Bell, 19 and Mun Yew, 21 have organised the glittering event to raise funds for Well Wishers charity as a way to give back to local communities which have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ball will take place on May 25, 6.30pm, at Walsall College’s Wisemore Campus with tickets costing £30 per person.

Megan said: "We wanted to give back to the community especially because of recent events such as Covid-19.

"We wanted to choose a charity that would benefit from our fundraising.

"When we researched into charities and came across Well Wishers, we knew this would be a great one to support as it was local to us and could help the community we live in.

"We have seen all the great work it does and wanted to support it too."

Mun added: "Since me, Megan and our families have experienced Covid-19, the stress and pressure on staff and patients is unimaginable.

"So we also chose for the money to go into Well Wishers’ general fund because the Trust has had to handle not just Covid-19 patients but everything else too.

"It feels so lovely to be able to do this and we feel so happy to be able to go ahead and use this part of our course to raise money for Well Wishers charity."

The ticket for the event includes a six-course meal with a quiz, to guess which countries the dishes originate from – alongside music, a live auction and prizes to be won.

The dress code is 1920s themed so guests are invited to make the most of the glamour of the flappers’ era.

Georgie Westley, fundraising manager, said: "A huge thank you to Megan and Mun for organising this ball and supporting our Trust charity. We are honoured to be the chosen charity.

"We are very grateful for any donations we receive as it allows us to purchase things over and above what the NHS can provide and helps make a difference to the experience of patients and their families using our services."