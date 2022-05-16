Britain's Got Talent comedian from the Black Country shoots to fame

Eva Abley. Photo: ITV

Eva Abley, who has cerebral palsy, had viewers – and the judges – in stitches as she performed on the latest episode of the ITV talent series.

And the 14-year-old, who many people said should have been given the golden buzzer to progress to the semi-finals, soon got people laughing.

Before I start, I would like to apologise if you can't understand me. I've got a disability called cerebral palsy – and I'm from the Black Country," she said.

She added: "My full medical diagnosis is spastic ataxic quadriplegic cerebral palsy. Really? I have enough trouble asking Alexa a question and they expect me to say that? I mean, come on!"

And following her success on the show, the student appeared on Lorraine on Monday and told host Lorraine Kelly about how the routine was her way of getting back at the bullies which drove her to be home-schooled.

I started to tell people my jokes and then, because I find it hard with a disability for people to accept me, I found that jokes were kind of breaking that point in my disability, then people would want to get to know me more," she said.

Eva explained that she recorded a joke on Instagram and that "Britain’s Got Talent saw it", with Lorraine adding: “So it came from that? Isn’t that amazing."

Meanwhile her comedy routine saw her gain a crowd of new fans – including the likes of Wolves legend Steve Bull, who posed on social media.

He said: "Catching up on BGT, had to give a huge shout to Eva Abley, you were absolutely brilliant! on behalf of myself and everyone (at) Wolves, we all wish you all the luck in the world.