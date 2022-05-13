MS Society organises awareness event in Walsall

Pictured front: Dawn Grey and Andy Brown. Back: Lyndsay Smith and Claire Eames during the awareness event

The Black Country branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society UK organised the event at the Walsall Arena & Arts Centre on Wednesday.

It aimed to raise awareness about the kind of support healthcare groups and other agencies can offer.

Andy Brown​, admin communications and support officer at the Black Country branch of the MS Society, said: "We had a steady trickle of people coming in.

"There were about nine stalls with different groups offering advice.

"We are also always on the lookout for volunteers and we don't get government funding so we have to rely on people fundraising for us or donations.

"Like many other charities, it's becoming difficult to survive. "We are always happy to speak to people about any fundraising ideas they have."