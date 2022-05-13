Notification Settings

MS Society organises awareness event in Walsall

By Lisa O'Brien

Charities and groups offered advice on support services available during an awareness event in Walsall.

Pictured front: Dawn Grey and Andy Brown. Back: Lyndsay Smith and Claire Eames during the awareness event
The Black Country branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society UK organised the event at the Walsall Arena & Arts Centre on Wednesday.

It aimed to raise awareness about the kind of support healthcare groups and other agencies can offer.

Andy Brown​, admin communications and support officer at the Black Country branch of the MS Society, said: "We had a steady trickle of people coming in.

"There were about nine stalls with different groups offering advice.

"We are also always on the lookout for volunteers and we don't get government funding so we have to rely on people fundraising for us or donations.

"Like many other charities, it's becoming difficult to survive. "We are always happy to speak to people about any fundraising ideas they have."

Anyone interested in volunteering or raising funds for the Black Country branch of the MS Society can call 01922 629538.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

