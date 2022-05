Rowley Street, Walsall

Crews from Walsall, Bloxwich, Willenhall and Aldridge are tackling a fire in the attic of a detached home in Rowley Street.

West Midlands Fire Service received a call at 9.37am on Monday.

A spokesman said: "Our first crews arrived in just four minutes 16 seconds.

"Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using one hose reel jet are dealing with the fire.