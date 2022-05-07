Traffic already building around closed M6 Junction 10

A 50-year-old bridge is being demolished this weekend as part of a £78 million transformation of the junction.
There were already delays of 30 minutes by 9.30am on Saturday.
National Highways tweeted: There are delays of approximately 30 minutes in both directions, with 2.5 miles of congestion, both ways - on the approach to J10.
"Work is well underway on the demolition of a bridge at M6 J10 (Wolverhampton/Walsall).
"Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads all weekend. Please expect delays and plan ahead. #M6 J9 northbound entry slip road also closed. The junction is closed until 6am Monday morning."
An ‘up and over’ diversion is in place.
National Highways advised: "Expect severe delays, plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey."