Traffic already building around closed M6 Junction 10

Demolition of the bridge began last night

A 50-year-old bridge is being demolished this weekend as part of a £78 million transformation of the junction.

There were already delays of 30 minutes by 9.30am on Saturday.

National Highways tweeted: There are delays of approximately 30 minutes in both directions, with 2.5 miles of congestion, both ways - on the approach to J10.

"Work is well underway on the demolition of a bridge at M6 J10 (Wolverhampton/Walsall).

"Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads all weekend. Please expect delays and plan ahead. #M6 J9 northbound entry slip road also closed. The junction is closed until 6am Monday morning."

An ‘up and over’ diversion is in place.