May Day Fair organisers need volunteers to help revive 10-year-old annual event

Rebekah Gill, nine, is pictured with Geoff Clews, Jeff Winnall, Peter Rattigan, Mike Blakemore, Councillor Richard Worrall and Judith Rowley

The Rushall May Fair was set up 10 years ago by Sue Blakemore and her husband Michael Blakemore as a way of providing an annual event for their community.

Sue took on the role of Chair and her husband took on the role as secretary of the committee, with the event taking place at Rowley Place playing fields.

It promised a lot of fun activities and stalls for people to get involved with, including maypole dancing, morris dancing, arena events, exotic animals and a classic car show.

However, during the Covid-19 pandemic the May Day fair has been unable to run, which saw a few committee members retire or pass away during that time including Sue Blakemore.

Now, the remaining organisers are on the lookout for new committee members and volunteers who would be able to help out during the day to set up.

Jeff Winnall, deputy acting chair of the Walsall borough event, said: "We are now in a position where we'd like to resurrect it, but unless we can get a new committee and volunteers it may not happen."

Mr Winnall said that the event has always been a good day for the local community, with good attendance from visitors and residents and local businesses can benefit too.

The committee will be looking towards the May Day celebrations for next year now and have encouraged people who may be able to help, to get in contact with them.