Toy and train collectors fair returns to Walsall after more than two years

By Lisa O'Brien

A popular toy and train collectors fair is returning to Walsall this month after a break of more than two years.

Geoff and Linda Price prepare for the toy and train collectors fair

Oak Park Active Living Centre, in Walsall Wood, will host the event on Sunday, May 15.

There will be more than 70 tables selling a wide variety of collectible toy cars, commercials, buses, and trains – old and new – alongside Lego, action figures, science fiction toys, toy soldiers and lots more.

People are invited to bring along their unwanted toys to sell to dealers.

Organised by bus collectors Geoff and Linda Price since 1991, they are looking forward to welcoming collectors back to the long established event.

During the past two years their own personal record model bus collection has increased and earlier this year reached 15,000 different models.

Doors open from 10.30am, with the event running until 3pm.

Admission to the event is £2 for adults, £1.70 for OAP's and £1 for children.

There is free parking at the venue.

Further details are available at transtarpromotions.com or on 01922 643385.

