New ‘birth’ day tree recording names of babies born at Walsall hospital springs into life

Mum Hannah and baby Rosie

Once a baby is born, families are asked if they would like to add their baby’s name and date of birth on to a leaf on the tree.

Aqeela Hamilton, Deputy Labour Ward Manager and Team Leader, said the tree provided a visual reminder for staff of the families they have cared for each month.

She said: "We are really proud of our tree, it looks great and we like to look at it and see all the babies we have helped bring into the world."

One of the first to put a leaf on the tree was new mum Hannah Horton, 29, and dad Chris Horton from Hednesford.

Their daughter baby Rosie was born at 12.55pm on 3 May weighing 7lbs 7oz.

Hannah said: "I was born at the Manor so I wanted to come here to give birth.

"Putting a leaf on the tree was a nice way to celebrate that she’s finally here. She’s our first child. We’re really happy."

The ‘birth’ day tree was funded through the Trust’s charity Well Wishers.