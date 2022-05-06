'King Carl' gets royal send off after 27-year NHS career

Carl Grant

Dr Carl Grant was crowned “King Carl” as he retired from the emergency department at Walsall Manor Hospital last week.

The father-of-three was given a royal send off with his team all queuing up to praise his care and service – along with a serving of tasty food and treats.

Carl started working as a locum for Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, predominately in trauma and orthopaedics as that’s where his interest lies.

"Around 2007 I started working in the Emergency Department and over the years I have really seen how people’s healthcare needs have changed," said Dr Grant.

"Back then it was very much accidents and emergencies that brought patients to our door.

"Now we see still see people with life-threatening conditions, but a high proportion of our patients are coming to ED with mental health issues and this is partly because we are speaking much more openly about this.

"Working through the pandemic has also been something I didn’t imagine seeing in my career and there’s so many of us who will never forget what everyone has been through."

Carl is taking some time off to enjoy watching Arsenal and Aston Villa but said he will return to do occasional shifts, something his colleagues were relieved to hear.

"I didn’t expect such a lovely send off,” he said.

"It got to around 12 o clock and I thought about getting some cakes for everyone when I was taken off to a seminar room which had been decorated for me.

"And seeing a massive poster of myself and being called King Carl was overwhelming.

"But I can’t leave completely now the new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre is being finished this year.