Walsall man dies after being hit by car at forecourt in Wales

The incident happened at the Premier Garage on Chester Road in Bretton. Photo: Google

Police were called to reports of a crash on the forecourt of Ford dealership Premier Garage on Chester Road in Bretton on Tuesday, May 3.

The incident, which happened at around 8.40am, saw a Ford Ranger truck hit a 64-year-old man, who police confirmed was from Walsall.

Officers from North Wales Police attended the scene alongside ambulance crews, with the area closed off following the incident, and the man was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital, but was pronounced dead later on.

The man's identity has not been made public, but his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers from West Midlands Police.

North Wales Police has appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to get in contact.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Flintshire in which one man sadly died.

"At 8.40am on Tuesday, 3 May we received reports of a collision on the forecourt of Premier Garage on Chester Road, Bretton.

"The collision involved a Ford Ranger truck and a 64-year-old male from the Walsall area.

"Officers attended the location along with ambulance crews.

"The man was subsequently taken to hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced dead.

"The victim’s next of kin have been informed and our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing.

"We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of this incident, to contact North Wales Police.