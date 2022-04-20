Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Motorway junction set to close as bridge demolition begins

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished:

Drivers are being advised to avoid a major motorway junction as bridge demolition works are set to take place.

A new bridge can be seen taking shape next to the older two-lane bridge
A new bridge can be seen taking shape next to the older two-lane bridge

National Highways have revealed that the motorway bridge spanning junction 10 of the M6 will be demolished next month having been replaced by a newer and wider structure to tackle traffic congestion.

The south bridge at junction 10 of the M6 in Walsall, which is around 50 years old, is to be removed over the weekend of May 6 to May 9, with the north bridge expected to be demolished a few weeks later.

Two new bridges, which will each carry four lanes of traffic, have been constructed next to the existing bridges to minimise the impact of the work on road users and local communities.

In order for the demolition of the south bridge to take place safely, both carriageways of the motorway will be closed over the weekend while the structure is removed.

National Highways is advising drivers that there will be an "up and over" diversion for traffic which will leave the motorway at junction 10, travel over the roundabout and then re-join the M6 on the other side.

The closures will take place from 8pm on Friday, May 6 until 6am on Monday, May 9.

For full details about closures over the next month, go to nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/west-midlands/m6-junction-10-improvement/

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News