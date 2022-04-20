Motorway junction set to close as bridge demolition begins

A new bridge can be seen taking shape next to the older two-lane bridge

National Highways have revealed that the motorway bridge spanning junction 10 of the M6 will be demolished next month having been replaced by a newer and wider structure to tackle traffic congestion.

The south bridge at junction 10 of the M6 in Walsall, which is around 50 years old, is to be removed over the weekend of May 6 to May 9, with the north bridge expected to be demolished a few weeks later.

Two new bridges, which will each carry four lanes of traffic, have been constructed next to the existing bridges to minimise the impact of the work on road users and local communities.

In order for the demolition of the south bridge to take place safely, both carriageways of the motorway will be closed over the weekend while the structure is removed.

National Highways is advising drivers that there will be an "up and over" diversion for traffic which will leave the motorway at junction 10, travel over the roundabout and then re-join the M6 on the other side.

The closures will take place from 8pm on Friday, May 6 until 6am on Monday, May 9.