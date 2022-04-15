Walsall's Walking the Way of the Cross procession returns after pandemic break

Jimm Rennie plays Jesus at Walsall's Good Friday Walk of Witness event

The march was held on Good Friday for the first time since 2019 after temporarily moving online by a virtual walk due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jimm Rennie plays Jesus at Walsall's Good Friday Walking the Way of the Cross event

Organised by churches making up Walsall Town Centre Ministry the outdoor event, in Park Street, featured actors in costumes performing a re-enactment of the moments leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus by the Romans a key moment in the Easter story.

This culminated in a service with traditional songs and prayers in The Bridge led by St Matthew's Church rector the Rev Jim Trood with sermon by Walsall Community Church senior leader Tim Summersby.

Onlookers at The Walking the Way of the Cross procession

Malcolm Rose, of the organising team, says: "The event went well in spite of some last minute hitches. We were determined to go ahead, as we know how much people were looking forward to it after missing two years due to the pandemic.

"We were very pleased with the turnout of people joining the walk, considering the enforced break and the fact that people may still be feeling cautious. Of course, we were blessed with super weather, and that certainly helps.

Walsall's Good Friday Walking the Way of the Cross in Bradford Street

"The success of the event is down to the contributions of a wide range of people from many of the churches of Walsall - actors, singers, musicians, readers, preachers, stewards, first aiders and the many people who labour behind the scenes to provide sound, costumes and props of all kinds.

"They all contributed to a wonderful act of witness, and a celebration of this special day in the Christian calendar."

The role of Jesus was played by Jimm Rennie.

Walking the Way of the Cross in Walsall town centre

"Known as a walk of witness the procession follows the story of Jesus carrying his cross guarded by Roman soldiers.We stop at various points for readings from the gospel, and for drama.

"It finishes with Jesus’ crucifixion and a service on The Bridge including a Good Friday address."

Up to 400 worshippers attended the event in a symbolic act of worship.